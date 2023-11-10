Jujutsu Kaisen Kills Another Major Villain

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the most fast-paced, brutal storylines in the anime world in 2023. With Gojo now trapped in the Prison Realm and the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech attempting to fight countless threats in Shibuya, Sukuna is now running free in Yuji Itadori's body. While this is bad news for the supernatural shonen's heroes, one major villain has died as a result of the recent events, and the king of curses making a comeback.

Warning. If you haven't seen the sixteenth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some major spoiler territory. While Sukuna is definitely a villain in the supernatural story of Jujutsu Kaisen, that doesn't mean that he's friendly with the other antagonists running wild. The king of curses emerged from Yuji Itadori's body thanks to the shonen protagonist's recent loss against Choso. Unfortunately for the fire-manipulating antagonist, Jogo was one of the first beings who came face-to-face with Sukuna, and the fact that he hated humanity wasn't enough to make him an ally to the king of the curses.

RIP Jogo

Sukuna presents Jogo with a challenge, saying that the king of curses would become a follower of Jogo if the curse is able to deliver even one blow. In their fight, Sukuna takes the opportunity to show his full power by stating that he will fight Jogo using his opponent's specialty, flame. During their battle, Jogo dies while fighting his opponent, has a reunion with the likes of Dogan and Hinami, and his flaming corpse is all that remains.

Jogo has been a major fixture in Jujutsu Kaisen's rogues gallery, fighting mostly against Gojo when he has been showing off his cursed power. In a recent episode, the fire-wielding foe was able to deliver a major blow to Nanami, Maki, and Naobito as anime fans are left wondering if the trio survived being lit on fire. While Jogo might now be dead, there are still some earth-shattering challenges that the students of Jujutsu Tech will have to overcome in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

