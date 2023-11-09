Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Unleashes Sukuna's Long-Awaited Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen has done it. Earlier this year, the hit series made its season two debut, and now all eyes are on the show's ongoing arc. It wasn't long ago the Shibuya arc began, and Jujutsu Kaisen has been on fire since its drop. Now, the show has put forward its greatest episode to date, and we have Sukuna to thank for the event.

As you can see in the slides below, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is freaking out. Today, the anime returned with season two episode 16, and it did not come to play. Not only did the episode begin with Toji fighting his son Megumi, but it ended with Sukuna showing the world a fraction of his strength.

After all, Sukuna took control of Yuji's body amid the Shibuya arc, and he is having a good time in the world. He has already slaughtered a good few people, and Sukuna decided this week was the time to put Jogo in his place. The two curses went head to head in battle, and it was there Sukuna proved his reputation as the King of Curses.

If you want to check out the full episode for yourself, Jujutsu Kaisen is easy to find. The hit series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll these days. For for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

