Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Another Shocking Culling Game Fighter

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that there is a surprisingly unexpected fighter entered into the Culling Game that fans did not see coming with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series has wrapped up the climax of the fights in the Sendai Colony as Yuta Okkotsu was successfully able to defeat the four players who had accrued the most points at this time. Much like the fights with Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, the end of Yuta’s fight meant that the series has shifted its focus to different players in the deadly tournament next.

The newest chapter of the series officially brings Yuta’s fights in the Sendai Colony to an end, but before we get to meet some of the other contestants in the other colonies, fans get a brief update on some of the others in the tournament so far. One curious reveal is a brief look at a fighter fans didn’t expect to see involved, Kasumi Miwa, who is sporting a very stern look as she is likely cutting down many opponents in the Culling Game to this point. Check it out as spotted by @notvalclover on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

MIWA?? WHAT THE HELL SHE DOING HERE pic.twitter.com/pm6UlTNGYv — Val ² 🐎 (@notvalclover) April 17, 2022

Chapter 181 of Jujutsu Kaisen begins with the final moments of the fight between Yuta and Ryu Ishigori, and the two of them bond over the wake of their fight. Ishigori found himself satisfied after his loss, and thanks to the recent rule change Hiromi Higuruma helped out Yuji with, Yuta didn’t have to fully kill Takako Uro or Ryu in order for them to give him their points. With the update about Yuta’s points, a single shot of Miwa making her way through a wrecked street can be seen before the series completely shifts to Kinji Hakari’s next fight in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony.

Participation is largely voluntary for the Culling Game (Yuji and Megumi were essentially forced into it to save Megumi’s sister, for example), so Miwa being included has instantly raised some questions as to her motivations for why. It not only raises questions over other potential Kyoto school members, but notably also makes her that much more prominent as a character. There’s no telling where exactly in the colonies she is, and it’s highly likely that she’ll be coming across one of the others very soon. So we’ll see what she’s really after then.

But what do you think? Are you surprised to see Miwa entered into the Culling Game? What do you hope to see from her now that she’s revealed to be a part of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!