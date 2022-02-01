Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on Megumi’s Sister

Jujutsu Kaisen has seen Megumi Fushiguro making his way through the Culling Game in order to save his sister Tsumiki, and the newest chapter of the series has finally revisited her with a mysterious update. Megumi and Yuji have been in the midst of Kenjaku’s deadly Culling Game tournament, and the previous string of chapters have seen the duo in their toughest and bloodiest battles of the series to date. This has been especially true for Megumi as the previous chapter ended his last battle but left him much more worse for wear. It’s just that he’ll do whatever it takes to save his sister.

We haven’t seen much of Tsumiki outside of flashbacks and the confirmation that she was forcibly awakened from her coma following the Shibuya Incident, and Megumi is far from actually reuniting with her in the current chapters as he’s been pretty roughed up following his fight with Reggie and is still making his way through the Tokyo 1 Colony. But a new update from her has finally brought her to the series as Megumi sees her telling him to pull back from killing Remi after she had betrayed him and tried to sell him out to Reggie.

Chapter 173 of the series confirms that Megumi was able to deal the final blow against Reggie, and thus nabs his first notable victory of the tournament so far. He’s then revealed to be hunting down Remi as she tries to run away, but before his shikigami wolf bites down on her, Megumi sees his sister’s face telling him to back down. He thus relents, and ultimately passes out. While this could just be Megumi remembering how his sister always held him back from his inner rage, it could also be something else.

We know that Tsumiki has been granted a sort of cursed ability and will be forced into the Culling Game in just a matter of days, but we have yet to see what this ability is. It could be a sort of psychic ability that allowed her to connect with Megumi, and thus had him stop before he killed someone else. Thanks to Higuruma, Tsumiki won’t be at danger of immediate death but there’s still the matter of making sure she makes it out of the Culling Game alive. Should she have some kind of wide psychic ability, this could end up being the edge they all need to make it to the next stage.

But what do you think? Do you think it's just Megumi fondly remembering his sister? What do you think her cursed ability is going to really be?