Jujutsu Kaisen Raises Questions About Yuta’s Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has further cemented what Yuta Okkotsu’s Cursed Technique really is! Despite being the original main character for Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise, there are still many questions surrounding Yuta himself and the slate of his abilities. Fans were able to get an initial gauge of what he could be capable of during the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel, but his return to the franchise years later has only further sparked questions over what he’s actually capable of following his loss of Rika at the end of the prequel series. But his Cursed Technique might actually fill in some gaps.

Fans were wondering why Rika’s cursed spirit seemed to be hanging around despite Rika Orimoto passing on at the end of the prequel, and there were further gaps left in Yuta’s growth in power as he was revealed to have risen back up to his Special Grade level only a few months after the end of that first story. But the newest chapter of the series further hammers home that Yuta’s technique is not exactly wrapped up in Rika, but it’s his Copying ability. If this is indeed the case, then it does explain Yuta’s quick rise back to power.

After temporarily removing Takako from the fight in the Sendai Colony, Chapter 180 of Jujutsu Kaisen kicks the fight between Yuta and Ryu into high gear. While Takako and Ryu had suspected that Yuta’s actual technique was copy (and was further demonstrated by his use of Dhruv’s abilities during their fight), Yuta doubles down on this when it’s revealed that he had copied Takako’s technique. It’s here that Ryu pieces together that Yuta’s technique is indeed Copy (which was hard to figure out given just how many abilities Yuta had shown thus far), but there are still some questions about this technique.

It’s yet to be fully revealed what the conditions for Yuta’s copying are just yet (though there’s a clue when Rika eats Takako’s arm), but it does explain his return to power after losing Rika Orimoto. It’s not hard to imagine that Yuta’s power essentially copied itself. It formed a new version of Rika that acts like the older one, but is no longer holding Orimoto’s actual spirit within it anymore. If he was able to copy his own power, then it also stands to reason that he was able to get back to Special Grade so quickly because the groundwork had been copied.

