Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuta’s Next Culling Game Victory

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Yuta Okkotsu’s newest big win in the Culling Game with the final moments from the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc is making its way through the climax of the new Sendai Colony phase of fights as Yuta has been taking on the top four fighters in the colony he first entered. The fights thus far have showcased just how powerful each of Kenjaku’s revived sorcerers have been, and Yuta has been put to the limits of what his various abilities can do the more they get intense. But those fights are nearly over.

The Sendai Colony fights have been demonstrated Yuta’s slate of Cursed Technique abilities after he’s been gone from the series since the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel. While fans have gotten to see just what the fighter can really do after losing a part of his power at the end of the prequel, the newest chapters of the series have also demonstrated his adeptness in the heat of battle as he’s been going all out against the tricky fighter, Ryu Ishigori. But now this fight between the two of them has seemingly reached its end.

Chapter 180 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up right after Yuta is able to temporarily take Takako Uro out of the equation and he focused all of his efforts on taking on Ishigori. As the fight between them continues, Yuta starts to return the favor to Ishigori’s passion as the revived sorcerer has been talking about how he’s come back to life in the search of a fulfilling fight. Yuta thus has been pushing himself harder than ever to respond to this effort, and soon catches Ishigori by surprise by copying Uro’s technique and deflecting one of Ishigori’s cursed energy blasts and sends it right into the sky.

Then hitting the sorcerer point blank with Uro’s copied Thin Ice Breaker technique, Yuta pins down Ishigori as he and Rika hammer home several decisive punches. The two fighters then exchange more blows until Yuta grabs a hold of him and the previously deflected blast comes down from the sky and strikes Ishigori from above. Hit directly by his own blast, the cliffhanger from the chapter sees a defeated Ishigori admitting his fulfillment at this loss as Yuta can’t help but smile as their fight seemingly comes to an end.

What do you think? Do you think the fight against Ishigori is truly over? How will Yuta defeat the final opponents left in the Sendai Colony?