Jujutsu Kaisen Meets My Hero Academia For One Fun Crossover

The worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have collided for one fun crossover. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly risen in popularity following the success of its first season, and sales of that manga have exploded into wild new territories. Fans had quickly latched onto how Akutami blends many of the ideas and core elements of successful action series of the past with brand new twists and elements. But one of the big reasons why it's so successful is because Akutami openly wears all of his influences on his sleeves as he openly celebrates other Shonen Jump series.

Thus it's hard not to imagine what an official crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and other series would look like. Akutami's worked with other creators like My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi in the past, so what would it look like with a full crossover between the two massive franchises? Artist @gaysony24 has gone viral with fans for imagining just that by depicting My Hero Academia's characters enjoying new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen in a cool way! Check it out below:

MHA x JJK ! The students had anime night at the dorms and dressed up watching Jujutsu Kaisen! pic.twitter.com/R3GxUCNNgG — ‎Sony ૮ ᴖﻌᴖა (@gaysony24) June 1, 2021

Gege Akutami was one of the many creators who celebrated My Hero Academia when it opened its first art exhibition in Japan. Further showing how much reverence the creator has for the hero series, Akutami congratulated Horikoshi with the following, "I'm part of the group that wants to be adored by Horikoshi. There's lots of young writers in Jump who are like me and are in a perpetual battle where we want to prove that 'I AM HORIKOSHI'S KOUHAI!' Honestly though, we should just get along!! Well, but at least I got to talk to him!! Congratulations on the [My Hero Academia] Exhibition!"

With both series featuring young fighters in a school taking on darker forces far over their heads, it's not hard to imagine that each of the series' characters would be fans of the other.