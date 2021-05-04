My Hero Academia: Aizawa Gets a Sleek Makeover From Jujutsu Kaisen Creator

✖

My Hero Academia's Shota Aizawa has gotten a sleek makeover from Jujutsu Kaisen's creator! Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami is notably a major fan of My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, and has made this known at several different ventures. Not only did Akutami have some glowing words for praise for Horikoshi following the opening of My Hero Academia's very first art exhibit in Japan to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the anime, but the two creators have even tried their hand at illustrating each other's main heroes for a special edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Akutami's reverence for My Hero Academia has been shown in a number of different ways as well, and one of the coolest ways was Akutami's official take on My Hero Academia pro hero Eraser Head, otherwise known as Shota Aizawa. As spotted by @IDuckyx on Twitter, Akutami put his dark twist on Aizawa's already stoic and cool heroic gear. Check it out below to see how much more intense he has gotten through Akutami's art:

Aizawa From My Hero Academia Drawn By Gege Akutami. pic.twitter.com/adNpCrtZpY — Ducky (@IDuckyx) May 4, 2021

Funny enough, there's a much deeper connection between Aizawa and Jujutsu Kaisen (and that's most likely what Akutami is alluding to with this makeover in particular). The voice behind Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna in the original Japanese language release of the series is provided by Junichi Suwabe, who also provides the voice behind Aizawa in My Hero Academia's anime as well. There are several other stars from My Hero Academia hidden in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as well.

My Hero Academia's fifth season is currently airing as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, but Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has ended for the time being. While the first season might have come to an end, and a second season has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, the anime franchise will actually continue with its debut feature film. Adapting the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series, the new film will fill in some crucial gaps for the potential future of the anime series.

What do you think of Gege Akutami's take on My Hero Academia's coolest pro hero? Which heroes do you think would fit in well with Jujutsu Kaisen's intense world?