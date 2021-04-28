Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises My Hero Academia Following Exhibit Debut

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator praised My Hero Academia following the debut of its big art exhibit in Japan! My Hero Academia is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary with the return of its fifth season, and it's celebrating in a big way with a special new art exhibit in Japan featuring tons of new art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi exclusive to this display. While this exhibit has temporarily shut its doors due to a new state of emergency declared in Japan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, various creators from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine are celebrating the series' big milestone.

One of the creators celebrating the big occasion for My Hero Academia is Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami, and Akutami had some kind words for Kohei Horikoshi to celebrate. As spotted and translated by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Akutami's message for Horikoshi in the event reads as such:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"I'm part of the group that wants to be adored by Horikoshi. There's lots of young writers in Jump who are like me and are in a perpetual battle where we want to prove that 'I AM HORIKOSHI'S KOUHAI!' Honestly though, we should just get along!! Well, but at least I got to talk to him!! Congratulations on the [My Hero Academia] Exhibition!"

My Hero Academia's creator also received words of congratulations from other major Shonen Jump authors such as One Piece's Eiichiro Oda, Bleach's Tite Kubo, Black Clover's Yuki Tabata and more. It's a big year for the franchise overall as not only is it airing a fifth season of its anime series, and opening this new exhibit, but it also has a new feature film coming to Japan later this Summer.

While the international release plans have yet to be revealed for the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission has revealed what it will be about with a synopsis that describes it as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

