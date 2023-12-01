Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Reeling in The Face of Nobara's Status
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not ok following the latest devastating episode of Season Two.
Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't been shy about taking some very big names off the table. The likes of Nanami and Jogo have both fallen thanks to the plan cooked up by Geto to trap Gojo inside of the prison realm. Unfortunately, it seems like one of the biggest characters of the supernatural shonen series wasn't able to make it out alive as anime fans try to grapple with the status of one of Yuji Itadori's best friends.
As Jujutsu Kaisen fans now know, Nobara Kugisaki was touched by Mahito, the villain who has the ability to do serious damage by simply laying his hands on a human being. Earlier in the arc, Mahito was able to kill Nanami by doing just this, placing both hands on the member of Jujutsu Tech and having him explode from the inside out. Before Nanami feels the full effect of the attack, viewers were given a closer look into her past, making it all the more tragic that she seemingly won't be making it out of the Shibuya Incident Arc alive. Yuji Itadori has been having a tough time as it is and now with Nobara potentially being in the grave, things are only going from bad to worse.
"I've had a pretty good life"— Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKcontents) November 30, 2023
Nobara 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/yfLo2gjHYK
Some major events have taken place so far in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime. Aside from Nobara's apparent death, Nanami was blown away by Mahito and Jogo was killed during his fight with Sukuna. With Gojo now trapped within the Prison Realm, the members of Jujutsu Tech are attempting to hold it together in the face of the death and destruction caused by the blindfold-wearing hero's absence.
Do you think Nobara really is gone? What has been your favorite moment of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.
At Least She Went Down Swinging
THE LAST FIGHT OF NOBARA IS SO GOOD!! THANK YOU MAPPA AND JJK TEAM FOR MAKE NOBARA SO PERFECT 🧡 pic.twitter.com/j54KKFmCK2— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) December 1, 2023
Anime Fans Feeling Sick
THE PAIN AND PANIC IN YUJI'S VOICE AS HE SCREAMED NOBARA'S NAME I FEEL SO SICK pic.twitter.com/XQ2pW0uS4u— jjk imagines (@jujufalse) November 30, 2023
Some Tough Weeks
#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦— 𝙕𝝙𝗞𝝞🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) November 30, 2023
Last week: Nanami Kento death💔
This week: Nobara Kugisaki death💔 pic.twitter.com/DYi7SzQISh
Anime Fans Sobbing
I AM SOBBING THAT NOBARA SCENE IS EVEN SADDER IN ANIME 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Ww20mM1m2— ً (@vantaeprod) November 30, 2023
Tough Times
nobara dead, nanami dead, gojo dead, panda still alive, megumi being thrown like a rag doll…i cannot stand this manga pic.twitter.com/AoPnogTSaq— GOJO FANS INTERNATIONAL (@leefIrt) November 30, 2023
Good Night
goodnight Nobara#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/ajHz1wPcpz— bloody (@lovefromblood) December 1, 2023
Can Yuji Emotionally Survive?
the look of utter terror on yuuji’s face like he can’t even comprehend that his strong, resilient, no nonsense nobara got defeated YALL DONT GET IT pic.twitter.com/KSbAoKBdLe— meg (@zenimakin) November 30, 2023
Watch Out Gege Akutami
watched the nobara episode… im not okay pic.twitter.com/gpvEn9SeY2— mila (@croissant_mila) November 30, 2023