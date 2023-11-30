Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cliffhanger Reveals Nobara's Fate

Jujutsu Kaisen season two isn't giving anyone a break these days. If you did not know, the show has been the talk of the anime fandom this season, and it is thanks to the Shibuya Incident arc. The pivot storyline began weeks ago, Jujutsu Kaisen has rolled out some game-changing episodes this past month. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has a new episode out, and it puts Nobara's life on the balance.

So be warned! There are major spoilers for the Shibuya Incident arc below. You have been warned!

Today, Jujutsu Kaisen season two put forward a new episode, and it was there fans watched Nobara Kugisaki prove herself to the world. The sorcerer found herself fighting Mahito head on, and it did not take long for Yuji to join in. The pair managed to push Mahito to the limit, but in the end, the curse got the final say when he placed Idle Transfiguration on Nobara.

After the pair took down Mahito, the technique went into effect as you can see above. What went down next was an emotional farewell to Nobara as she reflected on her past. Back in the real world, Nobara tells Yuji to convey a message to everyone by stressing she had a happy life. Not long afterwards, Idle Transfiguration targeted Nobara's face, and a massive hole was blown into her head from behind her eye.

For those confused about the whole thing, Mahito did manage to touch Nobara during their match, and that is what allowed him to place Idle Transfiguration on the sorcerer. As we have seen before, the curse is able to reshape the soul of themselves or others using Idle Transfiguration. When you change the shape of one's soul, you change their body as well, and this is how Mahito made his hordes of Transfigured Humans.

Of course, this technique made Nobara a difficult foe for Mahito to face. Her resonance technique attacks the soul directly, and that is where Mahito is the most vulnerable. Between her and Yuji, Mahito was hurting in this battle, but he got the last word by taking out Nobara. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can only wait to see how the curse comebacks as Yuji reels over his friend's takedown.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, no sweat! You can catch up on season two with ease on Crunchyroll. So for more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

