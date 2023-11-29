Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 Images Released

Over the years, Jujutsu Kaisen has taught fans a lot, and one of its biggest lessons has been pain. Since day one, the series has made it clear that nothing and no one is safe. Jujutsu Kaisen is not afraid to hurt our favs, and now we've been given a first look at the pain coming for us in season two episode 19.

As you can see below, the episode shared its first stills ahead of its launch. MAPPA Studios will bring episode 19 to light tomorrow, and of course, fans are in a tizzy. Many fans are still reeling from season two's big death last week, and now it seems Nobara Kugisaki is in the crosshairs.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

After all, the images released put Nobara front and center as she fights Mahito. The crooked curse made a show of himself last week as he brought Nanami Kento's life to an end. Yuji was forced to witness the cruel blow, and now, it seems Nobara has caught Mahito's attention. We can see a few shots of the curse here, and Nobara takes up the rest of the images.

Of course, Mahito has fans on edge given his recent dealings with Nanami. It would put things lightly to say the Shibuya Incident arc has been heavy since day one. From Gojo to Jogo, no one has come out of this arc unscathed. It looks like Nobara's number is now being called, and given the track record Jujutsu Kaisen carries, you can see why fans are rather worried.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of episode 19, no sweat! The show is easy to find on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

