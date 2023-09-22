Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Newspaper Headlines in Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen has changed the game and that game change spells trouble for Yuji Itadori and the other students at Jujutsu Tech. While the Studio MAPPA anime was able to show Gojo at his most powerful, the villains have come up with an ingenious plan to tilt the scale in their favor. To help in promoting the events of this episode, the franchise has made headlines in Japan as Jujutsu Kaisen has begun creating its own newspaper to relay the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime began by taking us back to the past and exploring the friendship between Gojo and Geto. As the two are now on opposite sides of the aisle when it comes to good and evil, Geto has unleashed a plan in the district of Shibuya. Needing a few moments of time to put his plan into action, the likes of Jogo, Hinami, and Choso were shown teaming up against Gojo at a disadvantage. Unfortunately for the villains, Gojo's power remained intact and the Jujutsu Tech teacher was able to eliminate Hinami and put the antagonists on their backfoot. Despite Gojo's strength, Geto was able to bring his plan into fruition and has Yuji's mentor in his grasp.

Jujutsu Kaisen Making Headlines

The newspapers focusing on Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc are ironically enough being handed out in Shibuya. As Gojo stares down the barrel of the Prison Realm, an alternate domain that promises to keep him effectively frozen for quite some time, Yuji Itadori and company will seemingly be on their own for quite some time. Billed as a game-changing storyline, the Shibuya Arc has only just begun.

Gojo facing eternal imprisonment wasn't the only jaw-dropping moment of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode. To help keep Gojo in place, Geto appeared before his "friend" and revealed that the man we know as Suguru isn't all that he appears to be. Popping off the top of his skull, this "Geto" apparently is an entirely being who is wearing the villain's body like a glove and has been operating as such ever since the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

What are your predictions for the future of the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.