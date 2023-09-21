Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Shibuya Arc's Biggest Twist

The Shibuya Incident Arc is considered one of the best arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen, and for good reason. With the anime adaptation's second season in full swing, Gojo is front and center as the Jujutsu Tech teacher is attempting to take down Suguru Geto and his villainous minions. In the first feature-length film of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Geto had apparently died but had somehow come back to life in the main series, with season two's latest episode now revealing just what is going on in the villain's head.

Warning. If you have yet to watch episode nine of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we will be discussing massive spoilers for the anime's latest entry. One minute. That's all the time that Suguru Geto told Jogo that he needed when it came to handling Gojo. Employing the use of the "Prison Realm", the Jujutsu Kaisen villain threw numerous threats at Yuji's teacher in Shibuya to get the time needed for the technique to work. Unable to take Gojo's life, Geto has employed this cursed power to lock the teacher away, creating a reunion between the two former friends that revealed just what was bouncing around Suguru's head, quite literally.

Who is "Geto"?

In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Geto did in fact die and he did not come back from the grave to threaten Yuji Itadori, his friends, and the world at large in the present. As is shown in this dramatic reunion, Gojo deciphers that this is not his former friend, but instead, is an impostor who is piloting the corpse of Geto. Popping open the top of his skull, the antagonist reveals that his cursed power is to swap bodies, taking on his host body's frame while also taking control of his powers.

While it is confirmed that Geto did die in the first movie of the shonen franchise, many mysteries are still surrounding the villain. Who is the one piloting Geto's body and how are his plans different from the former student at Jujutsu Tech? With Gojo now about to be locked inside of the Prison Realm, Yuji and his friends are going to have some major responsibilities dropped on their shoulders as the Shibuya Incident Arc continues.

