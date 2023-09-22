Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Kills a Major Villain

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest anime episode is easily one of the biggest of the supernatural shonen series to date. With Satoru Gojo going on a tear as he attempts to save the civilians trapped in the Shibuya area, the Jujutsu Tech teacher's power is put on full display as he takes on some of Geto's strongest comrades. While Gojo had some major problems that have come his way thanks to the latest installment, he was able to eliminate a major player in the cursed world.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Jujutsu Kaisen's latest second season episode, Episode 9, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Gojo has long been one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, managing to take down threats that would cause other sorcerers some serious headaches. As the Jujutsu Tech teacher entered the barrier that surrounded Shibuya, he was confronted by three wildly powerful villains in Jogo, Choso, and Hanami. Despite the trio working in unison and having the added benefit of hurling innocent civilians directly at Gojo, the all-powerful hero was able to overpower the antagonists and exorcise one of them in the process.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Which Villain Died?

When Hanami first hit the scene, he was able to come quite close to defeating both Yuji and Aoi Todo in the anime's first season. In fighting against Gojo, the planet-based antagonist didn't hold a ghost of a chance and found himself on the receiving end of an attack that tore the vines from his head. Exorcising the villain in a flashy display, the only thing left of Hanami was a bloody crate left in the side of the Shibuya subway station.

While Gojo was able to take a major villain off the board, Yuji's mentor didn't end the latest episode in a good place. Caught unaware by "Suguru Geto", Gojo is now struggling with a new attack that is set to trap him inside of the "Prison Realm". Without Gojo backing up Yuji and his friends, Jujutsu Tech is going to have some major challenges ahead of them.

What did you think of Hanami's death? What was your favorite moment from the epic Jujutsu Kaisen episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.