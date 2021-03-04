Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals What Sukuna's Fingers Taste Like

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is well on its way to becoming the next big thing in anime. The supernatural series has thrilled readers since its manga went live, and the advent of its anime pushed Yuji Itadori further into the spotlight. Now, there are millions of eyes on the boy, and fans have lots of questions that have yet to be answered. And thanks to the story's creator, fans know a rather gross answer to a big Sakuna mystery.

The whole thing came to light when Jujutsu Kaisen put out a new fan book. It was there Gege Akutami did a huge Q&A for fans about their manga. As you can imagine, readers submitted tons of questions about Sakuna given his top-tier powers, but the one answer we never saw coming has to do with how his fingers taste.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Yup. You did read that right. If you need to gag, take your time. You can keep reading once your stomach settles.

According to the new fan book, Akutami was asked directly how Sakura's fingers taste. The mangaka had an answer up their sleeve, and it turns out his fingers are grosser than we thought. Akutami said the fingers are coated in grave wax, so the taste is similar to soap. And if you don't know what grave wax is, well - don't say we did not warn you.

Grave wax might sound innocent enough, but the substance actually comes from a corpse as it begins breaking down post mortem. The waxy material is wholly orange, and it appears on corpses and bones as the deceased person's fat begins to break down. Formally known as adipocere, grave wax can occur in any corpse regardless of embalming, and most corpses are selectively covered by the wax in death. The soap helps preserve bodies given its waxy consistency, so that is why Sakuna's fingers appear mummified. So if you thought Yuji was nuts for snacking on Sakuna, this tidbit might make you consider him genuinely insane.

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen tidbit? Do you think your stomach is as strong as Yuji's iron gut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Kaikaikitan