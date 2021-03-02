Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Favorite Fight in the Series So Far

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator opened up about his favorite fight in the series so far! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga are currently lighting up the shelves as MAPPA's adaptation of the series has definitely made new and prior fans more interested in checking out the original release of the series. Thanks to series creator Gege Akutami's large cast of characters with varied kinds of abilities, the series is full of tons of unexpected fights with equally as unexpected outcomes. With so many fights in the series, fans have had their own favorites. But which fight does the creator himself like the most?

In a recent interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen winning a special award, series creator Gege Akutami opened up about various elements of the series in both its past and future. Akutami was then asked about his favorite fights in the series, and actually picked the fight between Panda and Mechamaru in the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Panda vs. Mechamaru took place during the game between the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools, and it was one of the fights that made its way to the anime with the second major cour of the debut season. As for why it's the creator's standout pick, Akutami explained that it's a fight with a clear winner and loser. That's especially notable considering how "messy" the fights in the series can get.

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's strengths is the fact that Akutami is able to swap characters in an out between fights pretty easily. This has resulted in all sorts of interesting match ups through the series thus far, and there are quite a few that feature multiple fighters taking on other groups at once. So it's not that odd to see that a "simple" fight like Panda vs. Mechamaru's one on one to standout for such a reason. It's also a standout fight in the anime due to showing off Panda's various skills, so that's bound to be a big plus.

But what do you think? What are some of your favorite fights in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Has the anime's depiction of those fights changed your choices at all? What kind of fights do you want to see in the series next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!