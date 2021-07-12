Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts New Gojo Cover Art

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted new Satoru Gojo cover art! Jujutsu Kaisen's original manga series is currently in the midst of a hiatus as series creator Gege Akutami is currently focusing on his health, and that means there have been no new chapters of the series released since it went on break in mid-June. There have yet to be any concrete updates on when the series will be returning from its hiatus, or any updates on how series creator Akutami is doing, but there's a good sign in that the creator was recently tapped for the cover of one of Shueisha's newest magazine releases.

Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has contributed new art of Satoru Gojo for the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine releasing later this month in Japan, and it depicts a cool new look for the fan favorite as he's likely in the middle of unleashing his Hollow Purple that we got to see in action towards the end of the anime's first season. Check out the cool cover art for Gojo below as shared by @JujutsuKaisen on Twitter:

Preview of Gojo Satoru on the cover of Jump GIGA Summer 2021 Issue pic.twitter.com/bKQWCs4PJL — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) July 11, 2021

Following the release of Chapter 152 of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen is still in the midst of its hiatus at the time of this writing and there has yet to be any updates on when we can expect to see the next chapter in action. Akutami addressed fans before the hiatus as such, "As explained in the magazine page, I have decided to take a break that will probably last about a month. I did have feelings that it’s wrong for a rookie like me to take a break that isn’t even when the story is between the end of a long arc and the start of a new one."

"And I also know that I’m not the only one facing these challenges," Akutami continued. "But I have been causing a lot of people trouble by being later and later with the Jujutsu schedule. So I’m incredibly thankful to be able to take this break. I really don’t have any kind of serious health issue...As I said before, I will treat my return like the start of a new series and do my very best."

