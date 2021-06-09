Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Indefinite Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen may be one of the biggest manga being published these days, but that doesn't mean it is invulnerable to changes. As you can imagine, creator Gege Akutami has been under a bit of stress bringing his supernatural series to life. And now, a new report has confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen is going on an indefinite hiatus as Akutami addresses a few health issues.

The information came to light earlier this morning when sites like WSJ_manga hit up Twitter with the news. It was there fans learned Akutami is taking an indefinite break from his hit series, so Weekly Shonen Jump will be resting Yuji Itadori until further notice.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be taking an indefinite hiatus after this week's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #28 due to Gege's health condition. According to the mangaka's note, it "should take around a month", but nothing is exactly specified. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 9, 2021

According to the report, Jujutsu Kaisen will go on hiatus officially in Weekly Shonen Jump #28. In the note penned by Akutami, the artist says he believes his hiatus will last a month, but that is not set in stone. It could be a longer or shorter hiatus depending on how Akutami feels.

For those unfamiliar with Akutami, the artist was born in late February 1992 in Japan. The artist began dabbling in art as a young age, and he went on to draw inspiration from hit series like Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, and even Neon Genesis Evangelion. Akutami went on to publish his prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen in 2017 before his fully serialized story went live in 2018. This means Akutami has been working doggedly for four years straight, so you cannot blame the man for needing a break. And with his health in question, fans want little more than for Akutami to get the rest he needs.

