Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Rally Behind Gege Akutami Amid Hiatus Announcement
Jujutsu Kaisen fans were shocked by today's announcement that the manga series is going on indefinite hiatus. The reason given for Jujutsu Kaisen's delay is that its creator Gege Akutami is suffering from poor health, and needs some serious rest time; that time is estimated to be one month, but could indeed run longer.
Well, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans are certainly disappointed that the popular manga series is coming to a sudden halt, there's been an outpouring of support for Akutami, with fans telling the mangaka to take all the time he needs and to put his health first. Given the frantic pace that Akutami has been working at, he's more than earned the time off:
Official Statement
Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be on indefinite hiatus after the upcoming chapter (152) in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The break is due to Gege Akutami’s health. We wish Akutami-sensei a swift and full recovery during this much needed break!— Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) June 9, 2021
Word From Gege Akutami
From Akutami Gege.— Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 9, 2021
I have been asked by the editorial department to take a break from the series, but I don’t want to slow down the weekly serialization of Jujutsu Kaisen since I’d like to draw the end of the series as soon as possible, and just put a hold on my answer.
The suspension period should be about one month.
Even if I say I’m sick, it’s not any serious illness. My mental health is completely fine, so do not worry about it. I’m really sorry I’ll have to keep you waiting. Once I come back, I’ll do my best with the serialization."— Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 9, 2021
Don't Make It Sound Like I Died
Akutami rn be like pic.twitter.com/dOPXQutsGE— ❃ Briar ❃ (@BNHAsimp_) June 9, 2021
Have A Good Rest, Sensei!
He loves his Job, but he need to rest if he wants to continue Drawing!!!•́ ‿ ,•̀
Have a Good Rest Akutami-sensei‼️ pic.twitter.com/MZ9ysW1hEV— Kensuke Yuno ☆ ケンスケ☆ (@KensukeYuno6) June 9, 2021
We'll Miss You Jujutsu Kaisen!
im glad gege’s going on hiatus and getting some rest, they’ve been working ridiculously hard week after week. i will ofc miss jujutsu kaisen but a mangaka’s health should always come first. gege deserves this time off— MEGUMI FUSHIGURO STAN FIRST HUMAN SECOND (@riyalise) June 9, 2021
Justice For Mangakas
When are manga authors working conditions going to get better:/— asscake (@as6267952561) June 9, 2021
It's Spreading...
Why do so many great artists have health issues so close together. Back in May Kentaro Miura (Berserk) passed away from health complications and now Gege Akutami (Jujustu Kaisen) is dealing with health issues so JK is going on an indefinite hiatus.— Mephisto2996 Gaming (@MephistoGaming3) June 9, 2021
