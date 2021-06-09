Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Rally Behind Gege Akutami Amid Hiatus Announcement

By Kofi Outlaw

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were shocked by today's announcement that the manga series is going on indefinite hiatus. The reason given for Jujutsu Kaisen's delay is that its creator Gege Akutami is suffering from poor health, and needs some serious rest time; that time is estimated to be one month, but could indeed run longer.

Well, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans are certainly disappointed that the popular manga series is coming to a sudden halt, there's been an outpouring of support for Akutami, with fans telling the mangaka to take all the time he needs and to put his health first. Given the frantic pace that Akutami has been working at, he's more than earned the time off:

Official Statement

Here's the official statement about Gege Akutami's health and Jujutsu Kaisen's hiatus

Word From Gege Akutami

Word from the man himself. There are some serious positives and some definite negatives in his response. 

Don't Make It Sound Like I Died

After Akutami gave fans the A-OK signal, the memes have begun to flow. 

Have A Good Rest, Sensei!

Akutami-sensei has the blessing of his many fans to get that R&R. 

We'll Miss You Jujutsu Kaisen!

We all want Akutami-sensei to get better - but we'll also miss Jujutsu Kaisen while it's on hiatus. It's a complicated world. 

Justice For Mangakas

Even with Shonen Jump offering Akutami a long break, the time-crunch and stress that mangakas work under continue getting renewed focus. 

It's Spreading...

Anime/manga fans are beginning to see a pattern forming here - and it's not one they like... 

