Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Rally Behind Gege Akutami Amid Hiatus Announcement

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were shocked by today's announcement that the manga series is going on indefinite hiatus. The reason given for Jujutsu Kaisen's delay is that its creator Gege Akutami is suffering from poor health, and needs some serious rest time; that time is estimated to be one month, but could indeed run longer.

Well, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans are certainly disappointed that the popular manga series is coming to a sudden halt, there's been an outpouring of support for Akutami, with fans telling the mangaka to take all the time he needs and to put his health first. Given the frantic pace that Akutami has been working at, he's more than earned the time off: