Jujutsu Kaisen Team Confirms Indefinite Hiatus in New Statement

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most hyped series going on in manga, and it promises to get better from here on out. Its supernatural flair is hard to overlook, and many have likened its success to that of Bleach. However, the manga's creator is due a break, and Gege Akutami is going to take it. Jujutsu Kaisen has announced it is taking an indefinite hiatus, and two official comments have been made on the decision.

The first comes from the editorial team responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen. The group posted a message recently confirming a hiatus is on the way, and the break was decided upon after Akutami's health began to deteriorate.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Due to the poor physical condition of Akutami Gege, Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue onward. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after several discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that it’s better for Akutami to take a break for a certain period of time. We determined it was the best decision for the mangaka to recover their physical condition," the group wrote.

The second statement came from Akutami himself as he apologized to fans for the break. However, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen knows his health is paramount, and he needs to tend to it before doing anything else. Because you know that is what Yuji would want for him.

"I have been asked by the editorial department to take a break from the series, but I don’t want to slow down the weekly serialization of Jujutsu Kaisen since I’d like to draw the end of the series as soon as possible, and just put a hold on my answer," Akutami wrote.

"However, I’m just not able to recover my schedule compared to other mangaka when they take a single break. If nothing is done about this, the same thing will be repeated over and over again, so I decided to accept the proposal from the editorial department... Even if I say I’m sick, it’s not any serious illness. My mental health is completely fine, so do not worry about it. I’m really sorry I’ll have to keep you waiting. Once I come back, I’ll do my best with the serialization."

Clearly, Akumtai is upset about the break, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans are happy to accommodate his needs. After all, the manga can wait if need be, but Akutami cannot when his health is on the line.

HT - WSJ_manga