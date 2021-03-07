Bleach Creator Sparks Debate with Comment on Jujutsu Kaisen's Heroines

✖

Bleach's creator has sparked a major debate among fans due to his comments about Jujutsu Kaisen's heroines. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently exploding in popularity due to the anime's debut season, and the Gege Akutami's original series has celebrated by expanding its releases with a new fan book in Japan. While this is already great news as it's allowed for many smaller details about the series to make their way to fans, one of the big draws is a special conversation between series creator Gege Akutami and Bleach series creator Tite Kubo as they break down each other's respective series.

This conversation not only included big moments such as a special art swap between the creators, but one of Kubo's comments has sparked a debate. When asked about whether or not he found Jujutsu Kaisen's heroines interesting, Kubo apologized to Akutami but revealed that none of the female characters in the series fit his particular taste. Kubo elaborating on that further has stirred more debated with fans of Jujutsu Kaisen's female characters.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Before diving in, it's important to note that this debate is based on fan translations of the conversation itself and thus Kubo's words could come out as much harsher. On the other hand, Kubo's elaboration on the fact that none of Jujutsu Kaisen's female characters appeal to the Bleach creator's taste seems to be what's striking the major chord as Kubo is known for his heavy fan service designs when it comes to his series' own female characters.

It gets a bit deeper than the visual, however, as Kubo does describe Jujutsu Kaisen's female characters as having "unyielding" personalities. He then asks Akutami as to whether or not this is his preference as many of the heroines in the series are alike in that way, and Akutami responds that he doesn't have a preference but he stops himself when presenting a "graceful" female character.

Akutami explains that he's not sure if the readers want a heroine that follows more "traditional" gender roles, and Kubo does agree that the women of the series perfectly fit within what fans seem to demand from Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole. It's very much a complicated topic as the two creators openly discuss the nature of developing female characters, and it's likely that this debate will continue among fans long into the future.

But what do you make of this debate? How do you feel about the heroines in Jujutsu Kaisen? How do they compare to the heroines seen in Bleach? Is there even a way to compare the two or are they just in two completely different realms?