Jujutsu Kaisen Sneaks in Subtle Tease for Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen sneaked in a subtle tease for what we can expect in a potential Season 2 of the anime with its newest episode! The newest episode of the series officially brought the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc to an end as it revealed the immediate fallout of Hanami's attack on the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students. But in that fallout, the episode also explained that the true goal of Hanami's attack was to serve as a distraction for Mahito to claim some powerful cursed objects alongside more of Sukuna's fingers. The more intriguing tease comes soon after.

Because while these cursed objects directly lead into the final arc of the season, there's actually one subtle tease for something even bigger on the horizon to come in the second season (should it get it). Because as Geto continues to explain the plot the cursed spirits have been putting together since they were first introduced to the series, it's all going to culminate with a certain day in Shibuya. A certain day that should seem familiar to fans of Gege Akutami's original manga series' run.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 21 of the series reveals a flashback where Geto is explaining the overall plan to the cursed spirits. He urges Hanami not to draw Gojo's attention, and he also urges Hanami to avoid killing Megumi Fushigoro since it would likely set off Sukuna in a chaotic way that would ruin all of their plans. As for what those plans are, they involve a certain date in Shibuya where Geto wants to wreak chaos.

He reveals that they have plans for October 31st in Shibuya, and that they should hold off not only on activating Sukuna but also hold on everything they have to "seal" Satoru Gojo until that particular date and even mentions how they'll be working with some human curse users who are monitoring the veil over Hanami during the Kyoto Goodwill Event fight. What does this tease, however?

Without giving too much away, this date actually comes to pass in the original series. Known as the "Shibuya Incident," it's the longest arc in the series to date thus far and Akutami's manga is still exploring its fallout with its newest chapters. This arc will be the major draw of a second season of the series, so with this tease in Episode 21 setting the stage for it, it's even more likely than before that the second season will come to pass at some point in the future!

