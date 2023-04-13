Jujutsu Kaisen Festival Announced With Special Poster

It is happening once again. This year will mark the return of Jujutsu Kaisen to television, and the series is ready to celebrate. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen Festival has been set, and the big event was just announced with help from a special poster.

As you can see below, the Jujutsu Kaisen team released a new visual today, and it is all about the anime's summer festival. At the start of July, Japan will gather fans to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen. This new poster highlights the best bits of the Jujutsu Kaisen Festival, and yes – that is Geto we see hanging out with all our heroes.

To the right, we can see Geto in his old Jujutsu High uniform, and he is joined by Gojo who's rocking his old-school shades. As you go around the poster, you can see others like Yuta as he reaches a hand out to Rika, and he's joined by his classmates. Toge, Panda, and Maki are all hard to miss in their usual outfits. Plus, the anime's top trio is situated front and center. Yuji is leading the gang while Megumi and Nobara hang in the background.

Obviously, this artwork highlights the top stars of Jujutsu Kaisen, but one character is missing here. Sukuna is nowhere to be seen. Honestly, that might be for the best as Sukuna has a grudge against everyone in this poster. No one is safe from the King of Curses, and the only thing separating Sukuna from a bloody rampage is Yuji's spirit.

Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen Fest will be a fun event to attend, and we know a bit about its schedule. The event will house an orchestra playing Jujutsu Kaisen music, and different live stages will be held with cast members throughout the day. This means the stars of Jujutsu Kaisen will be doing live script reads for fans. So if you can make it to this exciting event, it will thoroughly prep you for Jujutsu Kaisen season two to drop on July 6th.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen at present, you can still catch up with ease. Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. You can also find Jujutsu Kaisen 0 streaming online through platforms like Amazon Prime. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is ongoing under creator Gege Akutami, and new chapters can be read weekly on the Shonen Jump app.

