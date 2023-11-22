Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 Stills Released

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for another season two blow out. If you have been keeping up with the anime, then you know the animators behind Jujutsu Kaisen are pulling all the stops. Despite recent complaints against MAPPA Studios' harsh deadlines, Jujutsu Kaisen has managed to make something special out of season two. And thanks to some new stills, we have been given a first look at episode 18.

And just so you know, this episode is going to break our hearts. Jujutsu Kaisen never said the Shibuya Incident arc would end happily, and it seems things are about to end for one character.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can see above, the stills for season two episode 18 focus on three heroes while the last puts Mahito in view. In one shot, we can see Yuji in focus as he bleeds from a cut on his face. Looking at a separate shot, we can see Nobara flashing a manic smile, and the third image is all about Nanami Kento. We can see the sorcerer in some sort of mindscape moment as Nanami walks the beach free of injury. But of course, we know Nanami is nowhere near the ocean.

After all, Nanami is in the thick of the Shibuya Incident, and he has yet to stand down. Despite facing dozens of opponents including Dagon, Nanami has yet to stop exploring the area. The man is very much on death's door right now, and his condition has had fans in knots for weeks. And given this episode's fourth still, well – it is safe to say Nanami and Mahito are about to have an unwelcome reunion.

If you have read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know how this upcoming episode ends, and its twist will break hearts across the world. You can catch up on the anime's second season with ease thanks to Crunchyroll. So for anyone wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

