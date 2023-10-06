Jujutsu Kaisen Explains How Gojo's Birth Changed The World

Jujutsu Kaisen has thrown some major hurdles at one of Jujutsu Tech's most powerful teachers, Satoru Gojo. Unfortunately for Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates, Gojo has fallen into the trap set by Suguru Geto that has trapped him in the Prison Realm for quite a while. Not only do Geto's forces now have a chance to put their plans for the world in motion with Gojo off the board, but evil sorcerers have made their way to Shibuya and the question is answered of what impact Gojo's birth had on the world at large.

Warning. If you haven't watched the eleventh episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Yuji and company are far from coming face-to-face with Geto and are now having to deal with a trio of assassins that have a bone to pick with Gojo and his students. The trio includes a diminutive man named Awasaka, an elderly sorceress named Ogami, and her shape-shifting grandson. In hitting Shibuya, the three have arrived to cause havoc and win back a freedom that they state they had lost when Gojo was born into the world.

Gojo's Power is Maximum

As we see in flashbacks, Ogami and Awasaka were having a good old time in their lives before Gojo was born. With the two introduced as powerful sorcerers, they sold their services as assassins and would murder anyone that they pleased without needing to worry about anyone stopping them. As they would learn however, the arrival of Satoru Gojo to the world meant that their "paradise" was now taken from them.

Both the evil sorcerers, who murdered their targets in equally horrific ways, attempted to kill Gojo when he was a toddler but soon discovered that despite his young age, he was still far too powerful to take down. Unlike many other super-powered characters in pop culture, Gojo has always been one of the most powerful characters in his universe since the day he was born and changed the world to tilt the scales for good. With Gojo now trapped in the Prison Realm, anime viewers should expect some bigger repercussions to take place as the Shibuya Incident Arc unfolds.

What do you think of the ramifications of Gojo's birth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.