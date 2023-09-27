Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Floods Chile With an IRL Memorial

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation is in full swing and with it, Satoru Gojo has found himself in quite a precarious situation. Surprised by the arrival of “Suguru Geto” to the scene, the Jujutsu Tech teacher is now struggling against a trap that threatens to lock him away from his students and the world for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. To honor the life of the blindfold-wearing cursed energy sorcerer, a real-life memorial has been created as Gojo faces his darkest hour.

The Shibuya Incident Arc was able to show Gojo at his most powerful, fighting against a triumvirate of villains that caused many of Jujutsu Tech’s students some serious headaches in the past. Despite being outnumbered, the all-powerful teacher managed to not only hold his own against Jogo, Choso, and Hinami, Gojo was able to actually kill Hinami during the fight. As a result of the distractions hurled his way, Geto was given the opportunity to spring his trap known as the “Prison Realm”, which has the ability to trap a target in its borders for quite some time. In the past, Jujutsu Tech has managed to rely on Gojo’s strength for quite some time but now, Yuji Itadori and his classmates might have to handle things on their own.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Memorial to Gojo

In Chile, anime fans have strewn tributes to Gojo across a subway’s walls in tribute to the sorcerer that has unleashed serious power in Jujutsu Kaisen. In countless popularity polls, Gojo has handily won the title of most popular character so it makes sense to see that fans would be remiss at the events befalling him in the television series. Of course, the manga has also thrown some serious curveballs at Gojo as well.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has seen Gojo dealing with a whole new problem outside of the Shibuya Incident Arc. While it might be some time before we see the current chapters translated to the small screen, rest assured that it will make for some major moments in the anime world when the manga’s latest events are adapted.

What do you think of this heart-warming tribute to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo? Do you think Yuji and company can survive without their all-powerful teacher? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.