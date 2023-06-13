Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Promises to Show "Gojo's Change"

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on its way, and the release is a long time coming. It has been years since the world was introduced to the hit TV series, and Jujutsu Kaisen last stepped out with its prequel film. Now, this summer promises to bring Gojo back to the small screen with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and now the sorcerer's actor is opening about their big role.

The update comes from Myamura on Twitter as they have been translating recent voice actor interviews with the Jujutsu Kaisen crew from Japan. One of these chats checked in with Yuichi Nakamura, the actor who voices Gojo. When Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gets underway, it will start with Gojo's Past arc, so the white-haired sorcerer will have lots to do this summer. And according to Nakamura, one of the biggest things Gojo will do is show fans how he became the teacher we know him as.

"This time around, we finally see some growth or change a little bit," Nakamura shared about Gojo. "However, that does not mean 100% of everything is shown. In the end, the 10-year time skip afterward is not filled in. What happened there, what kind of changes of heart and mind took place – we can only leave those blanks to your imagination.:

As you can see, Nakamura is excited to unpack more of Gojo's character and what makes him tick. When the anime began, Gojo was its chic character, and his insane power made him a favorite with fans. His strength alone made him a top-tier character, but we have never been let in on his past. We've been given teases courtesy of Nanami, but there is obviously more to Gojo than we know. It seems Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will finally tell us how Gojo was during his high school years and how some changes turned him into Yuji's sensei.

If you need to catch up on the anime ahead of season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming over on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

