Even Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Is Worried About MAPPA and Its Workload

There is no denying that Studio MAPPA has a lot going on. The company is juggling some of the industry's most popular series from Attack on Titan to Chainsaw Man. Of course, the studio has all eyes on its slate this summer as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on the way, and it seems the series' creator is even worried about the wild workload MAPPAP is under.

The update was shared by Gege Akutami himself this week as the mangaka wrote a new author's comment for fans. It was there the artist gushed over the most recent trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, but he also made sure to mention how busy the crew at MAPPA must be.

"All of the animation cuts for the 2nd trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season two were too good. I'm concerned about the [animation] studio," the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen shared.

Obviously, the work on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 looks amazing to date, but this anime is one of several being handled by MAPPA. We all know the studio has Attack on Titan in the works behind the scenes as the anime's final episode will drop this fall. Chainsaw Man season 1 wrapped last year, so the show's future must be considered. With Jujutsu Kaisen on its way, MAPPA has even more projects like Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku to handle right now, so the studio is always working on something.

Clearly, Akutami is worried that the studio's staff is getting rest, and fans are right there with him. The anime industry moves fast and contends with several notoriously awful work conditions. MAPPA has carved out a stellar reputation for its work, so the company is busier now than ever before. So when Jujutsu Kaisen drops its new season this July, please show the team some love!

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch up very quickly. The show is streaming in full on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

