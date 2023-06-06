Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Gojo and Geto's Bond in New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be hitting screens around the world later this Summer, and a new poster for the upcoming new season of Jujutsu Kaisen is hyping up Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's once very close bond! The anime taking on Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be coming back with new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the first major saga of the new season will be covering the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs. This is otherwise known as the Gojo's Past Arc as it fills in some of the gaps teased by the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Gojo's Past Arc will highlight Gojo's time in Jujutsu Tech as a student years before the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. It was teased then than Gojo and Geto had a very close relationship before something happened that caused a rift between the two of them (as Geto changed his approach to being a Jujutsu Sorcerer dramatically), and this arc shows how it all went down between them. Leading into this examination of the duo is the cover for the next issue of Animage in Japan that puts the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 arc front and center. You can check it out below:

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Fans will be able to see Gojo and Geto in action (together with the third member of their group, Shoko Ieiri, and younger versions of many of the anime's characters) in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 when it premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Fans will be able to check out the newest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen as they air overseas with Crunchyroll, and you can currently find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with the service as well.

As for what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!