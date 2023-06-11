Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Hit Gojo With His Worst Wound Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen is heating up now that its final act is underway. Now that the Culling Game cooled off its deadly tournament, all eyes are on Gojo vs Sukuna. The fight marks the first war for jujutsu society's future, and Gojo is fighting for Megumi's body back. But at the end of this week's new chapter, the only thing Gojo earned was what may be his worst wound yet.

The update comes courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 as Gojo vs Sukuna carried on. The pair spent much of this week's release fighting, so little dialogue was shared unless a technique needed to be called. Gojo's Infinity was working overtime, and the pair even had a domain battle toward the end. However, the chapter's final pages put Gojo on defense when Sukuna got the upper hand, and the King of Curses landed a blow to our hero's neck.

Why, why do they always go for his neck? 🥲



I can’t keep doing this anymore #JJK225 pic.twitter.com/yoHy1AeSE2 — Lightning (@Lightning446) June 11, 2023

Yes, that is right. Gojo just had his throat slit. It seems Sukuna got our hero at the center of his neck before he cut to the right. Given Gojo's reaction, he was not anticipating the hit, and his marks the second time the sorcerer took a blow to the neck as Toji did it first.

The Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger ends with Gojo bleeding from his neck, so of course, fans are sharing their reactions online. Most are convinced this injury is mostly for show as Gojo can use Reverse Cursed techniques to heal if need be. By giving Sukuna this blow, it shows the King of Curses is more powerful than expected now that he's in Megumi's body. Gojo isn't going to have an easy time taking down Sukuna, and this cliffhanger proves as much because we know Gojo vs Toji also had its hurdles.

It won't be too much longer before Jujutsu Kaisen follows up on this cliffhanger. The manga will go live with a new chapter next week, so you can catch up on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga through the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to drop next month. So if you need more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger...? How do you believe Gojo is getting out of this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.