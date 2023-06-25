Jujutsu Kaisen Star Explains Why Gojo Isn't Totally Invincible

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, there are few who can compare to Gojo. The character has stood out from day one because of his sharp looks and unrivaled strength. The world of Jujutsu Kaisen considers Gojo to be the strongest for good reason, after all. We will get to see just how Gojo became the powerhouse he is when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 drops this summer, and now the anime's writer is unpacking why the sorcerer isn't entirely invincible.

The update comes from Hiroshi Seko, the screenwriter behind Jujutsu Kaisen. During a recent appearance in Japan, the writer spoke about Gojo's charm. It was there Seko said the sorcerer is charming because Gojo does have weaknesses whether he wants to admit it or not.

"I think that since [Gojo] is standing on a different stage from other ordinary people, he probably sees things differently and has a different view of life and death. That's why, on the surface, he's so goofy. Akutami-sensei, the author of the manga himself, said that Gojo can do anything if he tries so he doesn't try," the screenwriter explained (via king_jin_woo).

"I think Gojo is the strongest but not invincible. He has a soft heart, and when he's poked, he can actually be weak. On the other hand, someone who has no such weakness at all is not very attractive. In that respect, Gojo is extremely strong... but he also has a human touch and is somewhat vulnerable. I think that makes him a very attractive character."

As you can see above, Seko has honed in on the thing Gojo doesn't know how to handle, and that is his humanity. When Yuji meets Gojo, the man is certainly eccentric, but there is no denying how human he is underneath his fabled power. Manga readers know Gojo was not always this way, and much of his maturation came around thanks to Geto. When Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 goes live, we will get to see how Geto unmasked Gojo's human side, and that will make the pair's arc all the more tragic down the line.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen yet, you can binge the anime on Crunchyroll. Gege Akutami's manga is ongoing as Jujutsu Kaisen just began its final act. You can read the manga on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for those needing more details, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

