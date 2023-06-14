Jujutsu Kaisen Star Doesn't Get Why Fans Love Gojo So Much

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is set to be one of the biggest anime arrivals of the summer season. Arriving in July of this year, Studio MAPPA is returning to the world of Jujutsu Tech and placing a spotlight on one of the shonen's most popular characters. In countless popularity polls, Satoru Gojo remains the king when it comes to the most beloved character. Surprisingly, it would appear that the Japanese voice actor that brings Gojo to life is quite confused at how popular the Jujutsu Tech teacher has become.

Yuji Itadori might be the star of Jujutsu Kaisen, but he was absent in the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Taking a look into the past and documenting the story of Yuta Okkotsu, fans were able to see a new side of a younger Gojo as well. With season two looking to explore Gojo's past as a student, fans should expect to see how the powerful teacher found his place in the world but unfortunately lost his best friend in the process of doing so.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Gojo Be Any More Popular?

In a new interview in Japan, voice actor Yuichi Nakamura struggled with attempting to break down why Gojo has become so popular, "I can only say "I don't know". People have been saying to me since the first season, 'Gojo, you are popular, aren't you?', but I have no idea why he is popular. I can't see the characters neutrally because I feel that I have to create the characters as if they were alive in the work and play them as such. So even if I watch an on-air performance and think, "That was a cool scene", I don't really find the character I'm playing attractive. I'm rarely fascinated. Same goes for Gojo. I think the best is to let each viewer have their own feelings."

Nakamura was also asked if he ever "felt" the popularity of the character that he brings to life, "I do feel that he's popular. Watching other characters grow up, you see different sides of them, and you'll think they're cool. But with Gojo, I wonder why he's so popular (LoL). Being the strongest might be cool, but it's only when you see the backbone, that character finally becomes more lively. And that enables me to put more emotions into the character when I act."

Via King Jin Woo