Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 18 Promo Released: Watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is gearing up for its next major turning point, and fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 18 of the anime! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has been spending the first few episodes of its comeback this Spring 2024 season re-establishing all of the characters around Rudeus Greyrat now that he's at a much better mental space than he was in the first half of the season. But while it may have been a quieter set of episodes so far, that's going to change very soon.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 resolved the emotional trauma between Rudeus and his little sister Norn in the previous episode, and the anime has seemingly teased that the hunt for Rudeus' mother has reached a new phase while he has been getting ready within the school. But as of what's going to go down next for the anime before Season 2 comes to an end, Mushoku Tensei has dropped the first look at the next arc of the anime with the promo for Episode 18. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 18

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 18 is titled "Turning Point 3" and will be premiering on Sunday, May 12th in Japan. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there if you're interested in getting up to date also. This episode is likely going to spark the next major arc of the series as the "Turning Point" episodes thus far in the series have brought with them some huge events that change Rudeus' life forever.

As for what to expect from the anime overall, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is teased as such, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"