Scavengers Reign Still Has Hope for Season 2

Scavengers Reign might have been cancelled with Max, but all hope might not be lost as it's still possible for the animated series to be picked up for a Season 2 with Netflix! Scavengers Reign was an original animated series that released with Max last year, and led to quite a lot of critical acclaim. But while the series was a major hit with critics, unfortunately it seems that the original project has yet to find its audience as the series has been cancelled with Max. But at the same time, it's also been licensed for a non-exclusive deal with Netflix.

Scavengers Reign will be bringing the first season of the series to Netflix beginning on May 31st, and as Variety reports, this might not be the final season of the series either. Netflix will be streaming Scavengers Reign for fans in the United States, UK, and Ireland, and according to Variety, there's a possibility that Netflix could pick up the animated series for a second season but a decision on the matter won't be made until after its debut. Meaning if enough fans show their support for the original animated project upon its release with Netflix, then Scavengers Reign could continue!

Scavengers Reign Season 1 is coming to Netflix (in The US) on May 31! pic.twitter.com/a1hXbOqxZy — Netflix (@netflix) May 10, 2024

What Is Scavengers Reign?

Released onto Max in 2023, Scavengers Reign is an original animated series created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner (which is further expanding their original Scavengers short film from 2016) for Green Street Pictures and Titmouse, Inc. The series currently runs for 12 episodes as of the time of this publication, and Max teases the original series as such, "Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

As for where the series can go in the future, Scavengers Reign co-executive producer James Merrill teased ComicBook in a previous interview last year there was more to see, "Oh absolutely. I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet."

Co-executive producer Sean Buckelew went even further to tease a fully mapped out future, "We have a couple more seasons mapped out and have some very developed ideas for next season should we get to make more. Fingers crossed because we'd like to spend more time with these characters and really see what else the planet has up its sleeve."