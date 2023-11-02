Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Celebrates Gojo with New Key Art

Satoru Gojo routinely wins Jujutsu Kaisen popularity contests, with many online polls proving time and time again that anime fans absolutely love the Jujutsu Tech teacher. The arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season gave us a look at the past and the present of Gojo's life, throwing some major curveballs at the supernatural shonen series. Now, new key art has arrived to place the spotlight on the young and current Gojo as the teacher is now struggling with a very unique threat thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Satoru Gojo is both popular for his unique devil-may-care personality and his overwhelming power. In the latest arc of the anime adaptation, former friend of Gojo, Geto, took the opportunity to put a plan into motion that would take the all-powerful character off the board. Unfortunately for Geto and his villainous allies, killing Gojo is out of the question as his sheer cursed energy makes him far and away one of the most powerful beings walking the planet. As a stopgap, Geto had Gojo trapped inside of the "Prison Realm", an alternate reality that has Gojo merely twiddling his thumbs while he waits to be freed.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Earns His Popularity

The original soundtrack for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has Satoru Gojo on the cover, taking the opportunity to show off the past and present iterations of Yuji Itadori's mentor. While the heroes of the series are attempting to free Gojo from his confinement, it's no secret that the Jujutsu Tech teacher is going to be spending some serious time in the Prison Realm. Losing Gojo is bad news for Yuji nd his cohorts as we have seen in the second season so far.

Original Soundtrack Artwork for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2!



Scheduled for January 24, 2024!



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/8MARsYOpl4 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 2, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season still has several episodes left before the Shibuya Incident Arc comes to an end. With Gojo now absent, expect some unfortunate events to take place for both the heroes of the series and those civilians unfortunate enough to be caught up in the whirlwind. Without going into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga certainly has had some major moments for Gojo recently as well.

What do you think of this new art focusing on Jujutsu Kaisen's most popular character?