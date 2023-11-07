Jujutsu Kaisen Counts Jungkook As One of Its Top Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen is on the up and up these days. Back in the summer, the series made its long-awaited comeback with season two, and the anime fandom has been hooked since its launch. Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen has audiences on edge with its Shibuya arc, and it is gaining new followers by the day. The anime is pulling fans from all corners of the world, and it turns out Jungkook of BTS is currently obsessed with the show.

Yes, it seems the BTS singer has found a new anime recommendation. Not long ago, Jungkook hosted an audio stream with fans, and it was there the South Korean idol spoke about his current projects and passions. It was there Jungkook talked about his latest interests, and he confessed his favorite anime right now is Jujutsu Kaisen.

"...or OMG?"

jungkook: DITTO! *sings 'ditto' and suddenly starts quoting jujustu kaisen* pic.twitter.com/tDSl4Ssuja — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) November 6, 2023

Oh, and he started to deliver lines straight from the anime. It seems Jungkook is pretty good at imitating Gojo Satoru, and the anime fandom is giving his performance two thumbs up.

As you can see above, Jungkook reference Jujutsu Kaisen a few times during his recent livestream. The plug has brought a new wave of exposure to the anime, and it comes at the perfect time. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is still on the air, and the Shibuya arc is about to kick into high gear. Jungkook's name drop has turned plenty of fans to the anime, so Jujutsu Kaisen should brace for an influx of viewers.

Of course, this hit series is far from the only anime Jungkook watches. The singer has plugged shows like Naruto and Haikyuu in the past. In fact, the whole of BTS has shared its love of anime. Since the group's debut, its members have shouted out shows including One Piece, Slam Dunk, Detective Conan, Chainsaw Man, and My Hero Academia. So if you want to keep up with BTS' anime plugs, you best check out Jujutsu Kaisen ASAP!

🐰 my favorite anime is jujutsu kaisen

*starts to imitate it* pic.twitter.com/NBKYH3FjKR — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) November 6, 2023

Want to know more about the supernatural series? You can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below for more info!

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Jungkook's latest anime recommendation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!