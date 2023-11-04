Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Dub Unpacks Feral Gojo's High

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has taken the opportunity to shine a major spotlight on Satoru Gojo. Kicking off with the Hidden inventory Arc, the latest anime season took viewers to the past to witness Gojo's former friendship with Suguru Geto and how it went to pot. In the Shibuya Incident Arc, the English Dub has taken the opportunity to truly relish just how vicious Gojo could be when it came to fighting some of Geto's strongest allies.

In countless popularity polls held online, Gojo has routinely taken the top spot when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen's most popular characters. Gojo winning popularity contests is in part due to his flippant, devil-may-care attitude along with his wild power level. Creator Gege Akutami has stated on past occasions that Gojo was created to be the personification of strength and the Jujutsu Tech teacher has certainly proved that during the Shibuya Incident Arc. Fighting against Jogo, Hinami, and Choso all at once, Gojo barely missed a beat when it came to fighting this powerful trio, even managing to kill Hinami in the process.

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Gojo

For those who might not know, Gojo's English Voice Actor is Kaiji Tang, who has a big history in both the realms of anime and video games. On his anime resume, Tang has had roles in major franchises such as Demon Slayer, Tokyo Revengers, The Seven Deadly Sins, Baki Hanma, and Pokemon to name a few. When it comes to video games, he's had significant roles in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Legend of Heroes, and even has played the role of Detective Pikachu in the latest game entry following the pocket monster gumshoe.

usually i'm not a fan of dub but DUB FERAL GOJO SATORU. HOLY GOODNESS GRACIOUS pic.twitter.com/dq8TndYdAn — piu• (@lovsatoruu) November 1, 2023

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans know, Gojo has been taken off the playing field thanks to Geto employing the use of the reality known as the Prison Realm. Since Gojo is simply too powerful to defeat, Suguru was forced to do the next best thing and simply place him in confinement until the villain was able to accomplish his goal of changing the world. Waiting for the likes of Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech to free him, Gojo is going to have a lot of time on his hands as the Shibuya Incident Arc continues.

Do you prefer Jujutsu Kaisen's English Dub to the original Japanese version? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.