Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reveals Two Horrific Kills

The king of curses has returned to Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation and death has come with him. Following the brutal battle featuring Yuji Itadori taking on the blood-manipulating villain Choso, Sukuna has found his way back in control of Yuji's body and is greeted by some unexpected figures. With Sukuna's long-awaited return, some big characters unfortunately had to learn that hard way that attempting to order the king of curses around would wield nothing but heartache and destruction.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, episode 15, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the biggest goals that has been dropped onto Yuji Itadori's head has been reclaiming the detached fingers of Sukuna. Once the fingers are found and ingested by Yuji, Jujutsu Tech unfortunately has told the student that they will need to kill him in order to also take out Sukuna. Presented with one finger by two young girls who had been saved by Geto earlier in their lives, Sukuna is resurrected during the Shibuya Incident Arc right as Jogo arrives. The latest storyline has had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments but Sukuna's comeback might take the cake.

RIP Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba

If you need a refresher, Nanako and Mimiko were two girls that were saved by Geto specifically because of their ability to harness cursed energy. Suguru's goals have been to eliminate all those who are "normal" in an effort to wipe curses from the map, which apparently is a similar goal to whoever is piloting his corpse. The Hasaba sisters are looking for payback against the creature that is now in Geto's body but choose the wrong method to get their revenge.

The Shibuya Incident Arc still has a few episodes ahead of it and even more staggering moments to come. With Gojo still locked within the Prison Realm, things have never looked more dire to the students of Jujutsu Tech, especially with Sukuna walking amongst the land of the living once again. Yuji and company are going to need all the help they can get before this storyline ends.

What do you think of Sukuna's grisly return? Do the students of Jujutsu Tech stand a chance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.