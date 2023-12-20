Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Creates The Perfect Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to bring its second season to an end with the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Despite Yuji Itadori managing to finally flip the script when it comes to his fight against Mahito, an even bigger threat has landed on his doorstep. With Satoru Gojo still trapped in the Prison Realm, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bust him out by bringing the Jujutsu Tech teacher into the real world. Most specifically, one cosplayer has perfectly portrayed the all-powerful hero.

Satoru Gojo has routinely been the winner of countless popularity polls for characters that are a part of the supernatural shonen universe, and for good reason. Besides his aloof personality and fun-loving spirit that makes him infectious to anime fans, Gojo's power makes him a threat to all villains aiming to pose a problem for mankind. Unfortunately, the Shibuya Incident Arc saw Gojo locked within a unique cell known as the Prison Realm, as Suguru Geto decided that the only way for his nefarious dreams to come true was to lock his former friend away. Thanks to Gojo's absence, a steady string of new threats have been placed in Yuji and his friends' path, seeing several beloved characters killed as a result.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Returns

Gojo is so powerful that he routinely doesn't even need to use his eyes to see, as he routinely will keep a blindfold tied to his face during fights. As we witnessed in the second season's Shibuya Incident Arc, whenever Gojo lets the blindfold slip, you know that the teacher means serious business. Thanks to his arrival at Shibuya, he was able to kill the villain Hanami with relative ease, proving just how powerful he is.

With Jujutsu Kaisen's second season preparing to end, a potential third season has yet to be confirmed. Thanks to the series' popularity and the fact that there is plenty of material to adapt from the manga, it's a safe bet to think that MAPPA will return to Yuji Itadori's adventures in the future. At this year's Jump Festa, creator Gege Akutami hinted at the manga's finale closely approaching, meaning it's anyone's guess as to how many more seasons the anime adaptation has left.

What do you think of this real-world take on Satoru Gojo?