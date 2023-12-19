Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo's Fantasy Sequence Just Might Be the Best Anime Scene of the Year

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now at the climax of the Shibuya Incident, and Aoi Todo's fantasy sequence in the fight against Mahito just might be one of the best anime scenes of the year overall! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has gone to some dark places with major characters dying one after another, but the season is far from over as Yuji Itadori has started to face off against Mahito. But when Yuji was feeling his lowest, he got a major boost from Todo's return to the center of the action as the two of them made for a perfect match against the Curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 reached the climax of the fight against Mahito as he, Yuji, and Todo were reaching their respective peaks thanks to everything that went down in the fight already, but Todo was at the end of his rope in Episode 21. As Mahito charged in for what was going to be his final move against Todo, Todo instead was able to dig deep and have one final burst of energy thanks to an imaginary sequence where he was fighting alongside his idol, Tall Idol Takada-chan (complete with an original song).

Todo and Takada chan are easily the best duo in Jujutsu Kaisen can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/KjizVmoV0M — PridefulSin🫧 (@ReignOfPride) December 14, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo's Fantasy Explained

The fantasy sequence comes after Todo himself was losing hope as Mahito's attacks led to the loss of one of his hands, meaning that Todo would no longer be able to use his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique. But he catches Mahito by surprise as when the curse charges in, Todo imagines himself fighting off the monster with ease. Only to then reveal that in reality, Todo used the brief moment where Mahito was caught by surprise to slap Mahito's hand and use his technique one final time.

This was Todo's final showcase in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, but it's safe to say that he went out on a high. He won't be part of the fights anymore thanks to how much damage he took from Mahito, but Todo has left such an impact on the series that fans are hard pressed to find better sequences this year in anime any series, action or otherwise.

But what did you think of Todo's final fantasy sequence against Mahito? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!