Jujutsu Kaisen Releases New Season 2 Opening For The Shibuya Arc

The Straw Hat Pirates might be on many anime fans' minds thanks to Netflix's One Piece hitting the streaming service, but Jujutsu Kaisen is about to drop some bombs on the anime world with the Shibuya Incident Arc. The supernatural shonen series returned for its second season earlier this summer, telling the flashback tale of the Hidden Inventory Arc. With the story of Gojo and Geto's friendship explored, the anime adaptation is prepping to unleash the wildest arc of the anime to date thanks to the television show's return.

This latest arc marks a big one for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, not just thanks to the forces amassing against Jujutsu Tech, but also with the television series finally bringing back Yuji Itadori and company after quite the hiatus. Following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara were absent from both the first-feature-length film of the shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the Hidden Inventory Arc. Despite finally returning to the driver's seat, the trio might wish they hadn't as Geto and the various villains of the supernatural series are amassing to unleash their biggest assault to date and the world of Jujutsu Tech will never be the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc Opening

While the anime adaptation has yet to confirm that a third season is in the works, the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen certainly makes it seem like a safe bet that the series will continue. Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has plenty of ground to cover when it comes to events that took place in the manga, and the Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the biggest battles of the series to date. Studio MAPPA has been busy in 2023, but this arc is sure to put the production house to the test.

The start of the Shibuya Incident Arc in the anime is only a few hours away from releasing at the time of this article and fans of Jujutsu Kaisen should prepare themselves for some major moments to come. Thanks to the Hidden Inventory Arc, anime viewers have been given a closer look into the lives of Gojo and Geto, which will play a hand in this latest battle.

