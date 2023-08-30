Jujutsu Kaisen Promos Shibuya Arc Premiere With First Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been waiting on the anime since day one, and at last, their patience is about to pay off. The hit anime has been nothing short of a success since it launched, but it is far from peaking. Many fans knew Jujutsu Kaisen would take off once it adapted the manga's Shibuya Incident arc, and that time has finally come. The anime will return this week with the arc's premiere, and we just got our first look at the release.

As you can see below, a slew of Jujutsu Kaisen stills were just released by MAPPA. It is there you can see our usual team of sorcerers together. Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are back at last! The trio has been missing in season two so far, but now Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to welcome the students back for an intense arc.

After all, the Shibuya Incident arc is expected to kick off on August 31st, so we are just one day away from greatness. When the story gets underway, it will be low to start. Fans will check in on Yuji's squad as they are asked to suss out a jujutsu mole. This mission helps prompt the Shibuya Incident arc courtesy of an all-out conflict. And once the infamous arc starts, nothing can be done to stop it.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen right now, we cannot recommend a marathon enough. You can find the hit series streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Yuji's hit shonen, you can read the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

