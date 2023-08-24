Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases Shibuya Arc Trailer: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest anime on TV right now, and it is about to enter a new era. If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has kept us busy this summer with its adaptation of Gojo's Past arc. Now, the show is ready to adapt the Shibuya arc, and we just got our first full look at the comeback.

And yeah, it looks as good as we all hoped. Gojo and his students are going to be tested big time during the Shibuya arc. So if you are game for this showdown, just know Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is already ready to kickstart it.

With Gojo and Goto at the center of attention, the Shibuya arc features a full-cast ensemble. The showdown was set more than a year ago as Geto promised to overturn jujutsu society in Shibuya come Halloween. It falls to Gojo to stop his friend once more, but Geto has more help this time around. Plus, there is the fact Sukuna is lurking within Yuji and waiting to escape at any moment...

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of the Shibuya arc, now is the time to binge the show. Crunchyroll and Hulu have access to the TV series. You can binge all of season one through these services as well as what's out of season two. So if you need more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the story's full synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

