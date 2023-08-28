Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases Shibuya Arc Synopsis

It is almost time for Jujutsu Kaisen to get a move on. Earlier this year, the anime made a big return to the small screen, and it did so with Gojo on hand. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 kicked off with a brief exploration of Gojo's Past arc, and now a new storyline is on the horizon. The Shibuya arc is coming, and we've been given an official synopsis of the arc.

As you can see below, an official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc has been released ahead of its premiere. The anime will unleash the arc this weekend after its short hiatus ends, after all. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime will begin the arc slowly with a special investigation, and it won't take long for Halloween in Shibuya to hit. So if you want to read up on this major arc, you can read its mostly spoiler-free blurb below (via Mya):

"The last laugh will be of either a human or a curse. Gojo Satoru will be in the right place at the right time. We need to get every advantage if we're to seal him. We'll proceed on October 31st in Shibuya. In October 2018, tensions are rising within the Jujutsu Technical College long after the Goodwill Event was attacked by special-grade cursed spirits and a spy's identity was finally revealed. Who was the mole and what was their purpose?

Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Gojo Satoru. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait out the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

As planned, the Shibuya arc is ready to get Gojo alone, and all of jujutsu society will be on edge as such. The world's strongest sorcerer is destined to meet his match on Halloween, after all. Geto and his gang have been planning the ambush for ages. Gojo will have to fight hard if he wishes to remain unsealed because disaster awaits the world if he's banished to a cell.

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can brush up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis for more details:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

