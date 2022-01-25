Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Confirms U.S Release Date

Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen brought its first movie to theaters in Japan, and the movie is still thriving with audiences overseas. Given how big the show is, fans outside of Japan were quick to question when they would get to binge the movie. And now, the stateside release date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been revealed to the world.

The announcement confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is hitting stateside theaters on March 18. More than, 1,500 theaters will screen the film across the country, and both the English subbed and English dubbed editions will be shown. This means you will want to book your local screening carefully, or you can always just see both versions of the film!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen and its movie, the feature went live in Japan last Christmas Eve. The film is a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime that wrapped its first season months ago. In this film, fans follow a boy named Yuta as he enrolls in Tokyo’s Jujutsu High School after his late friend begins haunting him. Now able to access cursed power, Yuta studies under Gojo Satoru to hone his skills, but things never run smoothly for training sorcerers.

Directed by Sunghoo Park, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become a hit with fans, and it has even helped bolster Japan’s box office. The movie is now in the top 50 highest-grossing films to ever hit Japan, and it has earned nearly $82 million USD so far. This total will only go up at Jujutsu Kaisen 0 makes its debut overseas, and stateside fans are ready to binge the film in droves. After all, netizens will never pass up a chance to check on Gojo, and Yuta’s role here will only inform fans as the TV anime brings out new seasons.

Are you excited to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for yourself? Have you caught up on the anime’s first season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.