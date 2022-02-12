Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Season Two

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season came to a close with Yuji Itadori downing another finger of the king of the curses, Sukuna, as he further explored the cursed energy at his disposal while making new friends at Jujutsu Tech. With the first movie of the Shonen franchise hitting Japan last year, and hitting North America this March, a second season has finally been announced from Studio MAPPA which is set to land next year and dive into some unexplored territory for the anime adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen first hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, wasting little time in ascending the ranks of anime, with the manga itself selling over sixty million copies worldwide. Though season two has been announced, it looks like fans will have to wait until early next year to once again dive into the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellow young sorcerers, which is definitely understandable considering the amount of work that Studio MAPPA has ahead of them. With MAPPA currently releasing new episodes of Attack On Titan’s final season, the production house is also working on Chainsaw Man, Hell’s Paradise, and Dance Dance Danseur to name a few.

The Official Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the big news, as well as a new sketch from creator Gege Akutami, confirming that the supernatural Shonen series will be getting a second season beginning next winter, that is sure to throw plenty of new challenges and deadly battles at Yuji and company:

The translation of the Tweet reads as such:

“Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season broadcast will arrive in 2023! In addition, the movie version of the blockbuster and the congratulatory illustrations and comments for the second season have arrived from the original author, Gege Akutami!”

The anime series also announced that the first series will be aired once again in April of this year in Japan, preparing for the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen to hit the small screen.

Are you hyped for the return of Jujutsu Kaisen? What scenes are you most looking forward to seeing translated from the manga by mangaka Gege Akutami?