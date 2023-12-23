Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Shibuya Arc With Special Anime Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't only been one of the best anime storylines of 2023, but it has also been one of the bleakest. Thanks to Suguru Getos' plan to imprison Satoru Gojo, the city known as Shibuya has been ground zero for the fallout that results in one of the universe's greatest forces for good placed under lock and key. With the supernatural shonen series only having one episode prior to the season two's finale, MAPPA has released a special poster combining some of the arc's biggest moments.

In the previous episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, anime fans were finally able to witness the death of the villain Mahito, though not in the way that many were expecting. Mahito found himself fleeing from Yuji Itadori, following several episodes where the opposite was true. Unable to score a victory and fearing for his own life, the skin-shifting antagonist thought he found redemption thanks to Suguru Geto entering the battlefield. Geto had other plans in mind however as he absorbed Mahito by transforming him into a sphere and grotesquely swallowing the curse whole. With one installment left, expect some big surprises before we say goodbye to Jujutsu Kaisen once again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Promotes Its Darkest Arc

MAPPA has had its hands full in 2023, as the production house has also worked on the likes of Vinland Saga, Hell's Paradise, and Attack on Titan to name a few. In 2024, the anime studio is aiming to take on a new original anime series titled Bucchigiri as well as the second season of Hell's Paradise. At this year's Jump Festa, MAPPA also confirmed that the first feature-length film for Chainsaw Man is in the works.

(Photo: MAPPA)

At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm if a third season of Jujutsu Kaisen is on the way, but considering the popularity of its first two seasons, it seems like a safe bet that Yuji and company will return to the small screen. Luckily, there are quite a few manga chapters left to adapt, so the supernatural shonen series could have a number of seasons before it hits the current installment.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Shibuya Incident Arc or will you breathe a sigh of relief? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.