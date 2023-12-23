Jujutsu Kaisen Animates Junji Ito Reference

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc only has one episode to release before the storyline, and the second season of the anime adaptation, comes to a close. With this arc becoming one of the biggest and most shocking storylines of 2023's anime roster, Yuji Itadori and company's fight is far from over. Thanks to acquiring a rather familiar spirit, Suguru Geto has been able to achieve his ultimate technique, which just so happens to pay homage to one of Japan's greatest masters of horror, Junji Ito.

Warning. If you have yet to watch episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. After hunting down Mahito like a rabbit, Yuji Itadori was unfortunately denied his revenge thanks to the arrival of Suguru Geto on the battlefield. Shockingly enough, Geto accomplished what Itadori wanted as the former friend to Gojo swallowed Mahito whole, taking on his power for himself. Attempting to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, Itadori is joined by several other students from Jujutsu Tech, including one who has a serious score to settle with Geto. Having lost Mechamura thanks to Mahtio and Suguru, Miwa had an ax to grind with the villain but found herself in the face of his ultimate attack.

Junji Ito x Jujutsu Kaisen

Thanks to Geto's cursed ability, he can bring back any cursed being that he swallowed as his personal lackey. With Miwa preparing to deliver a killing blow to Geto, the villain is able to easily destroy her sword while also try out his new ultimate attack on the poor student. Combining the many cursed beings he's absorbed over the years, Geto is able to create his "Uzumaki" which looks startlingly similar to one of Junji Ito's most twisted creations.

Junji Ito's Uzumaki has been slated to release an anime adaptation on Adult Swim's Toonami for quite some time. Unfortunately, thanks to a number of delays, anime fans have had to wait for years when it comes to seeing the story brought to the small screen. At present, the anime adaptation has yet to unveil a release date, though horror and anime fans alike are excited to see the take that will depict the cursed mountain town.

Do you want to see other Junji Ito tales of terror brought to the anime world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.