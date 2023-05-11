Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Release Date for Next Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be hitting screens with its new episodes later this Summer, and now fans have gotten an idea of when to expect the next major footage as a release date has been set for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's next major trailer! Jujutsu Kaisen's return is one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year overall, and thankfully it won't be much longer as new episodes are scheduled to hit as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule. But outside of a single trailer, there is still much to see from the second season coming our way.

Luckily it won't be too much longer until we get to see more of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as the series has announced that the next major trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be hitting as part of Studio MAPPA's planned stage event on May 21st in Japan. Together with this announcement was the confirmation of its new opening theme titled "Ao no Sumika" as performed by Tatsuya Kitani, and new ending theme titled "Akari" as performed by Soushi Sakiyama. You can check out the announcement for the new details below:

What to Know For Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on July 6th as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule. Shota Goshozono will be taking over as director for MAPPA, with new cast members Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro set for the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has confirmed it will be running for two cours of episodes tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Now is the perfect time to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and you can find all of it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

